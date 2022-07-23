Textbook Question
What product is obtained from the reaction of each of the following alcohols with
a. H2CrO4?
1. 3-pentanol
2. 1-pentanol
3. 2-methyl-2-pentanol
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What product is obtained from the reaction of each of the following alcohols with
a. H2CrO4?
1. 3-pentanol
2. 1-pentanol
3. 2-methyl-2-pentanol
What alcohol would you treat with phosphorus oxychloride and pyridine to form each of the following alkenes?
a.
b.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
What stereoisomers are formed in the following reactions? Which stereoisomer is the major product?
a. the acid-catalyzed dehydration of 1-pentanol to 2-pentene
Explain why the following alcohols, when heated with acid, form the same alkene.
If the compound shown in the margin is heated in the presence of H2SO4,
a. what constitutional isomer would be formed in greatest yield?
b. what stereoisomer would be formed in greater yield?