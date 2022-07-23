What product is obtained from the reaction of each of the following alcohols with
a. H2CrO4?
1. 3-pentanol
2. 1-pentanol
3. 2-methyl-2-pentanol
What product is obtained from the reaction of each of the following alcohols with
a. H2CrO4?
1. 3-pentanol
2. 1-pentanol
3. 2-methyl-2-pentanol
What stereoisomers are formed in the following reactions? Which stereoisomer is the major product?
a. the acid-catalyzed dehydration of 1-pentanol to 2-pentene
What stereoisomers are formed in the following reactions? Which stereoisomer is the major product?
b. the acid-catalyzed dehydration of 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexanol to 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene
If the compound shown in the margin is heated in the presence of H2SO4,
a. what constitutional isomer would be formed in greatest yield?
b. what stereoisomer would be formed in greater yield?
What are the major products obtained when the following ether is heated with one equivalent of HI?
What product is obtained from the reaction of each of the following alcohols with
c. the regents required for a Swern oxidation?
1. 3-pentanol
2. 1-pentanol
3. 2-methyl-2-pentanol