Which of the following compounds cannot be prepared by a Heck reaction?
Metathesis of which of the following sets of alkenes leads to the highest yield of a single alkene?
1. 1-butene and 1-pentene
2. 2-butene and 3-hexene
3. 2-butene and 1-pentene
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Key Concepts
Alkene Metathesis
Thermodynamic Stability of Alkenes
Selectivity in Metathesis Reactions
What product is obtained from ring-opening metathesis polymerization of each of the following compounds? (Hint: In each case, the product is an unsaturated hydrocarbon with a high molecular weight.)
a.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
b.
A dibromide loses only one bromine when it reacts with sodium hydroxide. The dibromide forms toluene (C6H5-CH3) when it reacts with magnesium shavings in ether followed by treatment with dilute acid. Give possible structures for the dibromide.
What starting material is required in order to synthesize each of the following compounds by ring-closing metathesis?
a.
For those compounds that can be prepared by a Heck reaction, what starting materials are required?