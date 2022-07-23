a. Show the reagents required to form the primary alcohol in each of the following reactions.
What product is obtained from ring-opening metathesis polymerization of each of the following compounds? (Hint: In each case, the product is an unsaturated hydrocarbon with a high molecular weight.)
a.
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Key Concepts
Ring-Opening Metathesis Polymerization (ROMP)
Unsaturated Hydrocarbons
Molecular Weight in Polymers
Metathesis of which of the following sets of alkenes leads to the highest yield of a single alkene?
1. 1-butene and 1-pentene
2. 2-butene and 3-hexene
3. 2-butene and 1-pentene
The Reformatsky reaction is an addition reaction in which an organozinc reagent is used instead of a Grignard reagent to add to the carbonyl group of an aldehyde or a ketone. Because the organozinc reagent is less reactive than a Grignard reagent, a nucleophilic addition to the ester group does not occur.
The organozinc reagent is prepared by treating an α-bromo ester with zinc.
Describe how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using a Reformatsky reaction:
d.
A dibromide loses only one bromine when it reacts with sodium hydroxide. The dibromide forms toluene (C6H5-CH3) when it reacts with magnesium shavings in ether followed by treatment with dilute acid. Give possible structures for the dibromide.
What starting material is required in order to synthesize each of the following compounds by ring-closing metathesis?
a.
What are the products of the following reactions? Show all stereoisomers that are formed.
a.
b.