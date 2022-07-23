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Ch. 11 - Organometallic Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 11 - Organometallic CompoundsProblem 49a
Chapter 12, Problem 49a

What product is obtained from ring-opening metathesis polymerization of each of the following compounds? (Hint: In each case, the product is an unsaturated hydrocarbon with a high molecular weight.)
a. Diagram of a molecular structure illustrating ring-opening metathesis polymerization for unsaturated hydrocarbons.

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1
Step 1: Identify the compound provided in the image. The structure is a bicyclic compound containing a strained cyclobutene ring fused to a cyclohexene ring. The double bond in the cyclohexene ring is the reactive site for ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ROMP).
Step 2: Understand the mechanism of ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ROMP). ROMP involves the cleavage of a strained cyclic alkene, followed by polymerization through a metathesis reaction. The driving force is the release of ring strain, leading to the formation of a linear polymer.
Step 3: Predict the product of ROMP. The polymerization will result in a high molecular weight unsaturated hydrocarbon. The repeating unit in the polymer corresponds to the structure of the monomer after the ring has opened. The double bond in the monomer will remain in the polymer chain, contributing to unsaturation.
Step 4: Analyze the structure after ring opening. The cyclobutene ring opens to form a linear chain, while the cyclohexene ring contributes to the repeating unit. The polymer will consist of alternating double bonds along the backbone, maintaining the unsaturation characteristic.
Step 5: Conclude the product. The product is a linear unsaturated hydrocarbon polymer with repeating units derived from the monomer. The polymer backbone will contain alternating double bonds, resulting in a conjugated system with high molecular weight.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ring-Opening Metathesis Polymerization (ROMP)

ROMP is a type of polymerization that involves the opening of a cyclic compound to form a polymer. This process typically utilizes transition metal catalysts to facilitate the reaction, allowing for the formation of unsaturated polymers. The reaction is characterized by the exchange of alkene groups, leading to the creation of long-chain hydrocarbons with high molecular weights.
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Unsaturated Hydrocarbons

Unsaturated hydrocarbons are organic compounds that contain at least one double or triple bond between carbon atoms. These compounds are significant in organic chemistry as they can undergo various reactions, including polymerization. The presence of double bonds in the product of ROMP contributes to the reactivity and properties of the resulting polymer, making it useful in various applications.
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Molecular Weight in Polymers

Molecular weight refers to the mass of a molecule, and in the context of polymers, it indicates the size of the polymer chains formed during polymerization. High molecular weight polymers typically exhibit enhanced mechanical properties and stability. Understanding the relationship between the starting monomer and the resulting polymer's molecular weight is crucial for predicting the material's behavior and applications.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Show the reagents required to form the primary alcohol in each of the following reactions.

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Textbook Question

Metathesis of which of the following sets of alkenes leads to the highest yield of a single alkene?

1. 1-butene and 1-pentene 

2. 2-butene and 3-hexene 

3. 2-butene and 1-pentene

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Textbook Question

The Reformatsky reaction is an addition reaction in which an organozinc reagent is used instead of a Grignard reagent to add to the carbonyl group of an aldehyde or a ketone. Because the organozinc reagent is less reactive than a Grignard reagent, a nucleophilic addition to the ester group does not occur.

The organozinc reagent is prepared by treating an α-bromo ester with zinc.

Describe how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using a Reformatsky reaction:

d.

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Textbook Question

A dibromide loses only one bromine when it reacts with sodium hydroxide. The dibromide forms toluene (C6H5-CH3) when it reacts with magnesium shavings in ether followed by treatment with dilute acid. Give possible structures for the dibromide.

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Textbook Question

What starting material is required in order to synthesize each of the following compounds by ring-closing metathesis?

a.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions? Show all stereoisomers that are formed.

a.

b.

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