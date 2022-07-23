Textbook Question
What vinylic halide couples with styrene (C6H5-CH=CH2) in order to synthesize each of the following compounds using a Heck reaction?
c.
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What vinylic halide couples with styrene (C6H5-CH=CH2) in order to synthesize each of the following compounds using a Heck reaction?
c.
What are the products of the following reactions?
d.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
a.
What are the products of the following reactions?
b.
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
b.
What alkyl halide reacts with lithium divinylcuprate [(CH2=CH)2CuLi] for the synthesis of each of the following compounds?
c.
d.