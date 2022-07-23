What are the products of the following reactions?
d.
What are the products of the following reactions?
d.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
b.
Using ethynylcyclohexane as a starting material and any other needed reagents, how can the following compounds be synthesized?
a.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
c.
Dimerization is a side reaction that occurs during the preparation of a Grignard reagent. Propose a mechanism that accounts for the formation of the dimer.
What are the products of the following reactions?
b.