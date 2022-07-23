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Ch. 11 - Organometallic Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 11 - Organometallic CompoundsProblem 38a
Chapter 12, Problem 38a

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
a. Chemical reaction showing the conversion of a bromoalkane to a carbonyl compound with a six-carbon chain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with the given starting material, 1-bromobutane. The goal is to convert this alkyl halide into the desired aldehyde product.
Step 2: Perform a nucleophilic substitution reaction to replace the bromine atom with a cyanide group. Use sodium cyanide (NaCN) as the nucleophile in an SN2 reaction. This will yield butanenitrile (CH3CH2CH2CN).
Step 3: Hydrolyze the nitrile group to form a carboxylic acid. Use acidic hydrolysis (e.g., H2SO4 and water) to convert the nitrile group (-CN) into a carboxylic acid (-COOH), resulting in butanoic acid.
Step 4: Reduce the carboxylic acid to an aldehyde. Use a selective reducing agent such as diisobutylaluminum hydride (DIBAL-H) at low temperatures to stop the reduction at the aldehyde stage, yielding butanal.
Step 5: Confirm the structure of the final product, butanal, which matches the desired compound shown in the image.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon atom, replacing a leaving group. In this case, the alkyl bromide serves as the substrate, and the bromine atom acts as the leaving group. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the products formed when the alkyl bromide reacts with a nucleophile, such as an alcohol or a carbonyl compound.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Carbonyl Compounds

Carbonyl compounds, characterized by the presence of a carbon-oxygen double bond (C=O), play a significant role in organic synthesis. They can undergo various reactions, including nucleophilic addition, where a nucleophile attacks the carbon atom of the carbonyl group. In the context of the question, the carbonyl compound is likely involved in the transformation of the alkyl bromide to an alcohol, highlighting the importance of understanding carbonyl reactivity.
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Reduction Reactions

Reduction reactions involve the gain of electrons or hydrogen, leading to a decrease in oxidation state. In organic chemistry, this often refers to the conversion of carbonyl compounds to alcohols. The reaction depicted in the image suggests that the alkyl bromide is being transformed into an alcohol, which typically requires a reducing agent. Familiarity with common reducing agents and their mechanisms is essential for successfully completing the synthesis outlined in the question.
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Related Practice
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