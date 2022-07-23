What vinylic halide couples with styrene (C6H5-CH=CH2) in order to synthesize each of the following compounds using a Heck reaction?
c.
What vinylic halide couples with styrene (C6H5-CH=CH2) in order to synthesize each of the following compounds using a Heck reaction?
c.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
b.
Using ethynylcyclohexane as a starting material and any other needed reagents, how can the following compounds be synthesized?
a.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
a.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
c.
What are the products of the following reactions?
b.