Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
e.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
e.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
d.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
b.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
a.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
f.
Identify A through H