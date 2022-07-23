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Ch. 11 - Organometallic Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 11 - Organometallic CompoundsProblem 31e
Chapter 12, Problem 31e

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
e. Chemical reaction diagram showing the conversion of a carbonyl compound to a cyclohexane derivative with a methyl group.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the starting material: The given starting material is an epoxide (a three-membered cyclic ether) attached to a cyclopentane ring. The target compound is cyclopentene, which is a five-membered ring with a double bond.
Step 1: Recognize that the transformation involves the opening of the epoxide ring and elimination of the hydroxyl group to form a double bond. This suggests that an acid-catalyzed or base-catalyzed reaction could be used to achieve this.
Step 2: Use an acid catalyst, such as H⁺ (e.g., H₂SO₄ or H₃PO₄), to protonate the epoxide oxygen. This will make the epoxide more susceptible to ring opening.
Step 3: After protonation, the epoxide ring opens to form a carbocation intermediate. The position of the carbocation will depend on the stability of the intermediate, but in this case, the cyclopentane structure ensures the carbocation forms within the ring.
Step 4: Perform an elimination reaction to remove a proton from the carbocation intermediate, forming the double bond in the cyclopentene product. This elimination step can be facilitated by the acid catalyst or a base.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclic Compounds

Cyclic compounds are organic molecules that contain a ring structure. They can be saturated or unsaturated and may include various functional groups. Understanding the stability and reactivity of cyclic compounds is crucial for predicting their behavior in chemical reactions, especially when converting them into other structures.
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Cyclic Ethers

Cyclic ethers are a specific type of cyclic compound where an oxygen atom is part of the ring. They are formed through the reaction of alcohols or other precursors with suitable reagents. Recognizing the formation mechanisms of cyclic ethers is essential for synthesizing them from cyclic compounds, as shown in the provided reaction.
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Reagents and Catalysts

Reagents and catalysts are substances that facilitate chemical reactions. Reagents are typically consumed in the reaction, while catalysts speed up the reaction without being consumed. Identifying the appropriate reagents and catalysts is vital for successfully transforming starting materials into desired products, such as converting a cyclic compound into a cyclic ether.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:

d.

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Textbook Question

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:

c.

1140
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Textbook Question

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:

b.

845
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Textbook Question

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:

f.

671
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Textbook Question

What alkyl halide reacts with lithium divinylcuprate [(CH2=CH)2CuLi] for the synthesis of each of the following compounds?

a.

b.

877
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Textbook Question

What alkyl halide reacts with lithium divinylcuprate [(CH2=CH)2CuLi] for the synthesis of each of the following compounds?

c.

d.

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