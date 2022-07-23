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Ch. 11 - Organometallic Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 11 - Organometallic CompoundsProblem 31b
Chapter 12, Problem 31b

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the transformation. The starting material is 2-methylpropan-1-ol (CH₃CH(CH₃)CH₂OH), and the target compound is 2-methylpentan-1-ol (CH₃CH(CH₃)CH₂CH₂CH₂OH). This involves the addition of a two-carbon chain to the starting material.
Step 2: Identify the reagents needed for chain extension. To add a two-carbon chain, you can use an alkyl halide such as ethyl bromide (CH₃CH₂Br) and a strong base like sodium hydride (NaH) to generate a nucleophile from the alcohol group.
Step 3: Convert the alcohol group into a nucleophile. Treat the starting alcohol with NaH to deprotonate the hydroxyl group, forming the alkoxide ion (CH₃CH(CH₃)CH₂O⁻). This alkoxide ion is a strong nucleophile.
Step 4: Perform the nucleophilic substitution reaction. React the alkoxide ion with ethyl bromide (CH₃CH₂Br) in an SN2 reaction. The alkoxide ion attacks the carbon bonded to the bromine, displacing the bromine and forming the extended chain.
Step 5: Verify the product structure. The reaction yields 2-methylpentan-1-ol (CH₃CH(CH₃)CH₂CH₂CH₂OH), which matches the target compound. Ensure the reaction conditions are controlled to avoid side reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic Synthesis

Organic synthesis is the process of constructing organic compounds through chemical reactions. It involves the strategic selection of starting materials, reagents, and conditions to achieve the desired product. Understanding the principles of organic synthesis is crucial for designing pathways to create specific compounds, especially when limited to certain reagents and carbon chain lengths.
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Reagents and Catalysts

Reagents are substances that are added to a reaction to cause a chemical change, while catalysts are substances that speed up a reaction without being consumed. In organic chemistry, the choice of reagents and catalysts can significantly influence the efficiency and outcome of a synthesis. Familiarity with common inorganic reagents and catalysts is essential for planning effective synthetic routes.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Identifying the functional groups present in the target compound is vital for determining the appropriate synthetic strategies and reactions needed to construct the compound from simpler starting materials. Understanding how different functional groups interact is key to successful organic synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:

e.

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Textbook Question

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:

d.

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Textbook Question

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:

c.

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Textbook Question

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:

a.

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Textbook Question

The coupling of an alkyne with an aryl halide in the presence of a palladium catalyst and triethylamine is called a Sonogashira reaction. What reactants couple to form this product?

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Textbook Question

Identify A through H

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