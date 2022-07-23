Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
e.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
e.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
d.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
c.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
a.
The coupling of an alkyne with an aryl halide in the presence of a palladium catalyst and triethylamine is called a Sonogashira reaction. What reactants couple to form this product?
Identify A through H