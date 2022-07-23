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Ch. 11 - Organometallic Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 11 - Organometallic CompoundsProblem 22b
Chapter 12, Problem 22b

What products are obtained from metathesis of each of the following alkenes?
b. Chemical structure of an alkene with branches, illustrating a metathesis reaction for organic synthesis.

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1
Identify the structure of the given alkene. Metathesis reactions involve the exchange of alkylidene groups between alkenes, so understanding the starting material is crucial.
Write the general reaction for alkene metathesis. In this reaction, two alkenes exchange their alkylidene groups to form new alkenes. Represent the starting alkene as R1-CH=CH-R2.
Break the double bond in the alkene and consider the possible recombination of the fragments. For example, R1-CH= and =CH-R2 can recombine to form new alkenes.
Determine the possible products by pairing the fragments in all possible combinations. For example, R1-CH=CH-R1 and R2-CH=CH-R2 could be potential products.
Verify the stability of the products and ensure that the reaction follows the principles of metathesis. Consider factors such as steric hindrance and the formation of stable alkenes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkene Metathesis

Alkene metathesis is a chemical reaction that involves the exchange of alkyl groups between alkenes, resulting in the formation of new alkenes. This reaction is typically catalyzed by transition metal complexes, such as those containing molybdenum or tungsten. The process is valuable in organic synthesis for creating complex molecules and can lead to a variety of products depending on the starting alkenes.
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Catalysts in Metathesis

Catalysts play a crucial role in alkene metathesis by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction to occur. Common catalysts include Grubbs and Schrock catalysts, which facilitate the breaking and forming of carbon-carbon double bonds. The choice of catalyst can influence the selectivity and efficiency of the reaction, affecting the types of products formed.
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Product Distribution

The distribution of products in alkene metathesis depends on the structure of the starting alkenes and the reaction conditions. Factors such as sterics, electronic effects, and the presence of substituents can influence which alkenes are formed. Understanding the mechanism of metathesis helps predict the major and minor products, which is essential for effective synthetic planning.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the product of ring-closing metathesis for each of the following compounds:

a.

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Textbook Question

What compound undergoes metathesis to form each of the following compounds?

a.

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Textbook Question

What reactants are needed to synthesize each of the following compounds using a Heck reaction?

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Textbook Question

What new products are obtained from metathesis of the following alkyne?

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Textbook Question

Show how the Suzuki and/or Heck reactions can be used to prepare the following compounds:

a.

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Textbook Question

What products are obtained from metathesis of each of the following alkenes?

a. CH3CH2CH=CH2

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