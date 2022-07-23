What is the product of each of the following reactions?
a.
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
a.
What products are obtained from metathesis of each of the following alkenes?
b.
The Stille reaction is similar to the Suzuki reaction. It replaces the alkenyl-organoboron compound of the Suzuki reaction with an alkenyl-organotin compound. (R is an alkyl group such as methyl or butyl.) Unlike the alkenyl-organoboron compound that always has a trans configuration, the alkenyl-organotin compound can have a cis configuration. What is the product of the Stille reaction shown here?
Show how the Suzuki and/or Heck reactions can be used to prepare the following compounds:
a.
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
b.
What products are obtained from metathesis of each of the following alkenes?
a. CH3CH2CH=CH2