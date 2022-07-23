Textbook Question
Draw the product of ring-closing metathesis for each of the following compounds:
a.
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Draw the product of ring-closing metathesis for each of the following compounds:
a.
What products are obtained from metathesis of each of the following alkenes?
b.
What new products are obtained from metathesis of the following alkyne?
What are the products of the following reactions?
b.
What are the products of the following reactions?
d.
What products are obtained from metathesis of each of the following alkenes?
a. CH3CH2CH=CH2