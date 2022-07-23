Palladium Catalysis

Palladium catalysis involves the use of palladium as a catalyst to facilitate various organic reactions, including cross-coupling reactions like the Heck reaction. Palladium can exist in multiple oxidation states, allowing it to participate in different steps of the reaction mechanism, such as oxidative addition, transmetalation, and reductive elimination. The choice of ligands and reaction conditions can significantly influence the efficiency and selectivity of the reaction.