Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Organometallic Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 11 - Organometallic CompoundsProblem 17a
Chapter 12, Problem 17a

What is the product of each of the following reactions?
a. Chemical reaction diagram showing reactants with iodine and a nitrile, and a palladium catalyst for product formation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the reaction type. This is a typical example of a palladium-catalyzed cross-coupling reaction, specifically a Heck reaction. The Heck reaction involves the coupling of an aryl halide (in this case, iodobenzene) with an alkene (here, acrylonitrile) in the presence of a palladium catalyst and a base.
Step 2: Analyze the reactants. The aryl halide (iodobenzene) will act as the electrophile, while the alkene (acrylonitrile) will act as the nucleophile. The palladium catalyst facilitates the formation of a carbon-carbon bond between the two reactants.
Step 3: Predict the regioselectivity. In the Heck reaction, the alkene typically undergoes substitution at the less sterically hindered position. For acrylonitrile, the substitution will occur at the terminal carbon of the double bond, as it is less hindered.
Step 4: Consider the stereochemistry. The Heck reaction often leads to the formation of the trans product due to the anti-addition mechanism of the palladium catalyst.
Step 5: Combine the pieces. The product will be a substituted alkene where the phenyl group from iodobenzene is attached to the terminal carbon of acrylonitrile, forming a trans-stilbene-like structure with the nitrile group intact.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heck Reaction

The Heck reaction is a palladium-catalyzed coupling reaction between an aryl halide and an alkene, resulting in the formation of a substituted alkene. This reaction is significant in organic synthesis for constructing carbon-carbon bonds and is widely used in the pharmaceutical and materials industries. The reaction typically requires a base and a ligand to stabilize the palladium catalyst.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Heck Reaction

Palladium Catalysis

Palladium catalysis involves the use of palladium as a catalyst to facilitate various organic reactions, including cross-coupling reactions like the Heck reaction. Palladium can exist in multiple oxidation states, allowing it to participate in different steps of the reaction mechanism, such as oxidative addition, transmetalation, and reductive elimination. The choice of ligands and reaction conditions can significantly influence the efficiency and selectivity of the reaction.
Recommended video:
2:31
Nucleophilic Catalysis Concept 1

Substitution Reactions

Substitution reactions involve the replacement of one functional group in a molecule with another. In the context of the Heck reaction, the aryl halide undergoes substitution where the halogen is replaced by an alkene moiety. Understanding the mechanisms of substitution reactions, including nucleophilic and electrophilic pathways, is crucial for predicting the products of reactions and designing synthetic routes in organic chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Recognizing Substitution Reactions.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What aryl or vinylic halides would you use to synthesize the following compounds, using the alkenylorganoboron compound shown here?

c.

1397
views
Textbook Question

What reactants are needed to synthesize each of the following compounds using a Heck reaction?

a.

1232
views
Textbook Question

The Stille reaction is similar to the Suzuki reaction. It replaces the alkenyl-organoboron compound of the Suzuki reaction with an alkenyl-organotin compound. (R is an alkyl group such as methyl or butyl.) Unlike the alkenyl-organoboron compound that always has a trans configuration, the alkenyl-organotin compound can have a cis configuration. What is the product of the Stille reaction shown here?

902
views
Textbook Question

Show how the Suzuki and/or Heck reactions can be used to prepare the following compounds:

a.

1312
views
Textbook Question

What is the product of each of the following reactions?

b.

921
views
Textbook Question

What hydrocarbon would you use to prepare the organoboron compound in Problem 14?

1052
views