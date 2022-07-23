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Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 9a
Chapter 13, Problem 9a

Would chlorination or bromination produce a greater yield of 1-halo-2,3-dimethylbutane?

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Understand the difference between chlorination and bromination: Chlorination is less selective but faster, while bromination is more selective but slower. This difference in selectivity will influence the yield of the desired product.
Analyze the structure of 1-halo-2,3-dimethylbutane: The molecule has multiple types of hydrogen atoms (primary, secondary, and tertiary). Bromination tends to favor the formation of the most stable radical intermediate, which is typically a tertiary radical.
Determine the likely radical intermediates: In the case of 2,3-dimethylbutane, bromination will preferentially abstract a hydrogen from the tertiary carbon (if present), leading to a higher yield of the desired product. Chlorination, being less selective, may abstract hydrogens from primary, secondary, or tertiary carbons, leading to a mixture of products.
Compare the yields: Bromination will produce a greater yield of 1-halo-2,3-dimethylbutane because it selectively forms the product via the most stable radical intermediate. Chlorination, due to its lower selectivity, will result in a lower yield of the desired product and more byproducts.
Conclude: Bromination is the better choice for producing a higher yield of 1-halo-2,3-dimethylbutane due to its higher selectivity for the most stable radical intermediate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Halogenation

Halogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the substitution of hydrogen atoms in an organic compound with halogen atoms (such as chlorine or bromine). The process can lead to the formation of haloalkanes, and the reactivity of the halogen plays a crucial role in determining the yield of the desired product. Understanding the mechanism of halogenation, including radical formation and stability, is essential for predicting the outcome of the reaction.
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Radical Stability

The stability of radicals formed during halogenation significantly influences the reaction's selectivity and yield. Tertiary radicals are more stable than secondary or primary radicals due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects. In the case of 1-halo-2,3-dimethylbutane, the formation of more stable radicals will favor the reaction pathway that leads to a higher yield of the desired haloalkane.
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Selectivity of Halogens

Chlorination and bromination exhibit different selectivities due to their distinct reactivity. Bromination is generally more selective than chlorination, leading to fewer by-products and a higher yield of the desired product. This selectivity arises from the differences in bond dissociation energies and the stability of the transition states involved in the reactions, making bromination preferable for producing specific haloalkanes like 1-halo-2,3-dimethylbutane.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the anticipated percent yield of the major product?

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Textbook Question

What is the major product of the reaction in Problem 7 when the alkane reacts with Cl2 instead of with Br2? Disregard stereoisomers.

903
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

h.

1411
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Textbook Question

Would chlorination or bromination produce a greater yield of 2-halo-2,3-dimethylbutane?

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Textbook Question

Would chlorination or bromination be a better way to make 1-halo-2,2-dimethylpropane?

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Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:

a. 2-bromo-2-methylpropane 

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