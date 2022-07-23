Reaction Mechanism

The reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. In the case of halogenation, mechanisms can include free radical pathways, where the halogen reacts with the alkane to form radicals. Understanding the mechanism helps predict the outcome of the reaction, including the yield and the distribution of products, which is essential for determining whether chlorination or bromination will produce a greater yield of 2-halo-2,3-dimethylbutane.