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Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 6h
Chapter 13, Problem 6h

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?
h.

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Identify the structure of the alkane provided in the image. The structure is 2-methylbutane, which is a branched alkane.
Determine the unique types of hydrogen atoms in the molecule. In 2-methylbutane, there are primary hydrogens (on the terminal CH3 groups), secondary hydrogens (on the CH2 group), and tertiary hydrogens (on the CH group attached to the methyl group).
Consider monochlorination, which involves replacing one hydrogen atom with a chlorine atom. Each unique type of hydrogen will lead to a different alkyl halide product.
Account for stereoisomers. If the chlorination occurs at a chiral center (such as the tertiary carbon), stereoisomers will be formed due to the creation of a new chiral center.
Count all possible products, including structural isomers and stereoisomers, to determine the total number of alkyl halides obtained from monochlorination of 2-methylbutane.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds derived from alkanes by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with halogen atoms (F, Cl, Br, I). They are classified based on the number of carbon atoms attached to the carbon bearing the halogen, leading to primary, secondary, and tertiary alkyl halides. Understanding their structure is crucial for predicting their reactivity and the types of products formed during reactions such as halogenation.
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Monochlorination

Monochlorination refers to the substitution reaction where one hydrogen atom in an alkane is replaced by a chlorine atom, typically through a free radical mechanism. This process can yield multiple products due to the presence of different hydrogen atoms in the alkane, leading to various alkyl halides. The regioselectivity of the reaction is influenced by the stability of the resulting radicals, which is essential for determining the distribution of products.
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Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. In the context of alkyl halides, monochlorination can produce stereoisomers if the carbon atom to which the chlorine is attached is chiral. Recognizing and counting these stereoisomers is important for understanding the full range of products formed in reactions involving chiral centers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Would chlorination or bromination produce a greater yield of 1-halo-2,3-dimethylbutane?

1112
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

f.

1844
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Textbook Question

What is the anticipated percent yield of the major product?

1224
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Textbook Question

What is the major product of the reaction in Problem 7 when the alkane reacts with Cl2 instead of with Br2? Disregard stereoisomers.

903
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

e.

1274
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

g.

1376
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