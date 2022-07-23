What is the anticipated percent yield of the major product?

Textbook Question
Would chlorination or bromination produce a greater yield of 1-halo-2,3-dimethylbutane?
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Would chlorination or bromination produce a greater yield of 1-halo-2,3-dimethylbutane?
What is the major product of the reaction in Problem 7 when the alkane reacts with Cl2 instead of with Br2? Disregard stereoisomers.
How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?
h.
Would chlorination or bromination produce a greater yield of 2-halo-2,3-dimethylbutane?
How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?
g.
Would chlorination or bromination be a better way to make 1-halo-2,2-dimethylpropane?