Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:

Textbook Question
Explain why the rate of bromination of methane decreases if HBr is added to the reaction mixture.
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Explain why the rate of bromination of methane decreases if HBr is added to the reaction mixture.
A possible alternative mechanism to that shown in Problem 47 for the monochlorination of methane involves the following propagation steps:
How do you know that the reaction does not take place by this mechanism?
Draw the products of the following reactions, including all stereoisomers:
f.
Calculate the ∆H° value for the following reaction: