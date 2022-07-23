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Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 39b
Chapter 13, Problem 39b

What alkyl halide will be obtained in greatest yield? Ignore stereoisomers.
b. Chemical reaction showing alkyl halide formation from an alkene and bromine under light, with "excess" noted below.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the starting material and the reaction conditions provided in the problem. This will help determine the mechanism (SN1, SN2, E1, or E2) and the type of alkyl halide that will form.
Analyze the structure of the starting material to determine the most likely site for substitution or elimination. Consider factors such as the stability of the carbocation (if SN1 or E1) or the steric hindrance around the electrophilic carbon (if SN2 or E2).
If the reaction proceeds via an SN1 mechanism, predict the major product by identifying the most stable carbocation intermediate. Stability is influenced by factors such as resonance, hyperconjugation, and inductive effects.
If the reaction proceeds via an SN2 mechanism, predict the major product by considering the nucleophile's attack on the least sterically hindered carbon. The product will result from a backside attack, leading to inversion of configuration at the electrophilic carbon.
Once the mechanism is determined and the major product is identified, confirm that the product is an alkyl halide. The alkyl halide with the greatest yield will typically correspond to the most stable intermediate or the least sterically hindered pathway, depending on the mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds derived from alkanes that contain one or more halogen atoms (F, Cl, Br, I) replacing hydrogen atoms. They are classified based on the number of carbon atoms attached to the carbon bearing the halogen: primary, secondary, or tertiary. The structure of the alkyl halide significantly influences its reactivity and the types of reactions it can undergo.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group (such as a halogen) by a nucleophile. The mechanism can follow either an SN1 or SN2 pathway, depending on the structure of the alkyl halide and the conditions of the reaction. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for predicting which alkyl halide will yield the most product in a given reaction.
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Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the prevention of chemical reactions due to the spatial arrangement of atoms within a molecule. In the context of alkyl halides, tertiary alkyl halides are generally more reactive in SN1 reactions due to less steric hindrance, while primary alkyl halides are more reactive in SN2 reactions. Recognizing the impact of steric hindrance helps in determining which alkyl halide will be produced in the greatest yield.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What alkyl halide will be obtained in greatest yield? Ignore stereoisomers.

a.

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Textbook Question

Draw the structures of four six-carbon alkenes that form the same product, whether they react with HBr in the presence of a peroxide or with HBr in the absence of a peroxide.

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What alkyl halide will be obtained in greatest yield? Ignore stereoisomers.

c.

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What five-carbon alkene forms the same product whether it reacts with HBr in the presence of a peroxide or with HBr in the absence of a peroxide?

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What alkyl halide will be obtained in greatest yield? Ignore stereoisomers.

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Textbook Question

What alkyl halide will be obtained in greatest yield? Ignore stereoisomers.

e.

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