For each of the following pairs of compounds, identify one IR absorption band that could be used to distinguish between them:
i.
j.
For each of the following pairs of compounds, identify one IR absorption band that could be used to distinguish between them:
i.
j.
Norlutin and Enovid are ketones that suppress ovulation, so they have been used clinically as contraceptives. For which of these compounds would you expect the infrared carbonyl absorption (C=O stretch) to be at a higher frequency? Explain.
For each of the following pairs of compounds, identify one IR absorption band that could be used to distinguish between them:
c. CH3CH2CH2OH and CH3CH2OCH3
d.
Assuming that the force constant is approximately the same for C–C, C–N, and C–O bonds, predict the relative positions of their stretching vibrations in an IR spectrum.
A mass spectrum shows significant peaks at m/z = 87, 115, 140, and 143. Which of the following compounds is responsible for that mass spectrum?
Rank the following compounds in order of increasing lmax: