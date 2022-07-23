Step 2: For the second pair of compounds (II), the first compound is an aldehyde, and the second compound is a ketone. Aldehydes exhibit a characteristic C-H stretching vibration near 2720-2820 cm⁻¹, which is absent in ketones. Both compounds will show a C=O stretching vibration, typically around 1700 cm⁻¹, but the aldehyde's unique C-H stretch can be used to distinguish it from the ketone.