In the mass spectrum of the following compounds, which is the tallest—the peak at m/z = 57 or the peak at m/z = 71?
a. 3-methylpentane
b. 2-methylpentane
In the mass spectrum of the following compounds, which is the tallest—the peak at m/z = 57 or the peak at m/z = 71?
a. 3-methylpentane
b. 2-methylpentane
a. How could you use IR spectroscopy to determine whether the following reaction had occurred?
b. After purifying the product, how could you determine whether all the NH2NH2 had been removed?
Norlutin and Enovid are ketones that suppress ovulation, so they have been used clinically as contraceptives. For which of these compounds would you expect the infrared carbonyl absorption (C=O stretch) to be at a higher frequency? Explain.
For each of the following pairs of compounds, identify one IR absorption band that could be used to distinguish between them:
c. CH3CH2CH2OH and CH3CH2OCH3
d.
Assuming that the force constant is approximately the same for C–C, C–N, and C–O bonds, predict the relative positions of their stretching vibrations in an IR spectrum.
Rank the following compounds in order of increasing lmax: