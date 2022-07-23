Steric and Electronic Effects

Steric effects arise from the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, which can influence the reactivity and properties of functional groups. Electronic effects involve the influence of nearby atoms or groups on the electron density of a functional group. In the case of Norlutin and Enovid, the presence of bulky groups or electron-withdrawing substituents can affect the carbonyl absorption frequency, making it essential to analyze these factors when comparing the two compounds.