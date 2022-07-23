For each of the following pairs of compounds, identify one IR absorption band that could be used to distinguish between them:
i.
j.
For each of the following pairs of compounds, identify one IR absorption band that could be used to distinguish between them:
i.
j.
a. How could you use IR spectroscopy to determine whether the following reaction had occurred?
b. After purifying the product, how could you determine whether all the NH2NH2 had been removed?
A compound gives a mass spectrum with essentially only three peaks at m/z = 77 (40%), 112 (100%), and 114 (33%). Identify the compound.
What hydrocarbons that contain a six-membered ring will have a molecular ion peak at m/z = 112?
Assuming that the force constant is approximately the same for C–C, C–N, and C–O bonds, predict the relative positions of their stretching vibrations in an IR spectrum.
A mass spectrum shows significant peaks at m/z = 87, 115, 140, and 143. Which of the following compounds is responsible for that mass spectrum?