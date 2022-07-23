Which occurs at a larger wavenumber:
a. the C–O stretch of phenol or the C–O stretch of cyclohexanol?
b. the C=O stretch of a ketone or the C=O stretch of an amide?
c. the C–N stretch of cyclohexylamine or the C–N stretch of aniline?
Which occurs at a larger wavenumber:
a. the C–O stretch of phenol or the C–O stretch of cyclohexanol?
b. the C=O stretch of a ketone or the C=O stretch of an amide?
c. the C–N stretch of cyclohexylamine or the C–N stretch of aniline?
a. Which occurs at a larger wavenumber:
3. a C–N stretch or a C=N stretch?
4. a C=O stretch or a C–O stretch?
Why is the C–O absorption band of 1-hexanol at a smaller wavenumber (1060 cm–1) than the C–O absorption band of pentanoic acid (1220 cm–1)?
Using curved arrows, show the principal fragments you would expect to see in the mass spectrum of each of the following compounds:
f.
The reaction of (Z)-2-pentene with water and a trace of H2SO4 forms two products. Identify the products from their mass spectra.
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Using curved arrows, show the principal fragments you would expect to see in the mass spectrum of each of the following compounds:
d.