Textbook Question
Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption bands:
b.
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Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption bands:
b.
a. Which occurs at a larger wavenumber:
3. a C–N stretch or a C=N stretch?
4. a C=O stretch or a C–O stretch?
a. Which occurs at a larger wavenumber:
1. a C=C stretch or a C=C stretch?
2. a C–H stretch or a C–H bend?
Which shows an O–H stretch at a larger wavenumber: ethanol dissolved in carbon disulfide or an undiluted sample of ethanol?
Why is the C–O absorption band of 1-hexanol at a smaller wavenumber (1060 cm–1) than the C–O absorption band of pentanoic acid (1220 cm–1)?
The reaction of (Z)-2-pentene with water and a trace of H2SO4 forms two products. Identify the products from their mass spectra.
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