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Ch. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis SpectroscopyProblem 21a(3,4)
Chapter 14, Problem 21a(3,4)

a. Which occurs at a larger wavenumber:
3. a C–N stretch or a C=N stretch?
4. a C=O stretch or a C–O stretch?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bond stretching frequencies in IR spectroscopy: The wavenumber of a bond stretch in IR spectroscopy depends on the bond strength and the masses of the atoms involved. Stronger bonds and lighter atoms result in higher wavenumbers.
For part 3: Compare the bond strengths of C-N and C=N. A double bond (C=N) is stronger than a single bond (C-N), so the C=N stretch will occur at a larger wavenumber than the C-N stretch.
For part 4: Compare the bond strengths of C=O and C-O. A double bond (C=O) is stronger than a single bond (C-O), so the C=O stretch will occur at a larger wavenumber than the C-O stretch.
Relate the bond strength to the vibrational frequency: Stronger bonds vibrate at higher frequencies, which correspond to larger wavenumbers in the IR spectrum.
Summarize the findings: The C=N stretch occurs at a larger wavenumber than the C-N stretch, and the C=O stretch occurs at a larger wavenumber than the C-O stretch.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wavenumber and Infrared Spectroscopy

Wavenumber is a measure of the frequency of a wave, typically expressed in cm⁻¹, and is commonly used in infrared (IR) spectroscopy to identify molecular vibrations. In IR spectroscopy, different types of chemical bonds absorb infrared light at characteristic wavenumbers, allowing for the identification of functional groups in a molecule.
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Bond Strength and Stretching Frequencies

The strength of a chemical bond influences the frequency at which it vibrates. Stronger bonds, such as double bonds (C=N, C=O), generally stretch at higher wavenumbers compared to weaker bonds, like single bonds (C-N, C-O). This is due to the greater energy required to stretch stronger bonds, resulting in higher vibrational frequencies.
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Functional Group Identification

In organic chemistry, functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Identifying functional groups through their IR absorption peaks allows chemists to deduce the structure and reactivity of organic compounds, making it essential for understanding molecular behavior.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption bands:

b.

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Textbook Question

Which occurs at a larger wavenumber:

a. the C–O stretch of phenol or the C–O stretch of cyclohexanol?

b. the C=O stretch of a ketone or the C=O stretch of an amide?

c. the C–N stretch of cyclohexylamine or the C–N stretch of aniline?

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Textbook Question

a. Which occurs at a larger wavenumber:

1. a C=C stretch or a C=C stretch?

2. a C–H stretch or a C–H bend?

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Textbook Question

Why is the C–O absorption band of 1-hexanol at a smaller wavenumber (1060 cm–1) than the C–O absorption band of pentanoic acid (1220 cm–1)?

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Textbook Question

Using curved arrows, show the principal fragments you would expect to see in the mass spectrum of each of the following compounds:

f.

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Textbook Question

The reaction of (Z)-2-pentene with water and a trace of H2SO4 forms two products. Identify the products from their mass spectra.

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