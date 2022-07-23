Step 5: Compare the stability of the fragments. In 3-methylpentane, the peak at m/z = 57 is taller because the tert-butyl cation is more stable than the primary carbocation at m/z = 71. In 2-methylpentane, the peaks at m/z = 57 and m/z = 71 are closer in intensity because both correspond to secondary carbocations with similar stability. Thus, the tallest peak depends on the compound being analyzed.