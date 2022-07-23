Textbook Question
At pH = 7, one of the ions shown here is purple and the other is blue. Which is which?
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At pH = 7, one of the ions shown here is purple and the other is blue. Which is which?
In the mass spectrum of the following compounds, which is the tallest—the peak at m/z = 57 or the peak at m/z = 71?
a. 3-methylpentane
b. 2-methylpentane
Rank each set of compounds in order of decreasing λmax:
a.
For each of the following pairs of compounds, identify one IR absorption band that could be used to distinguish between them:
c. CH3CH2CH2OH and CH3CH2OCH3
d.
Rank each set of compounds in order of decreasing λmax:
b.
Rank the following compounds in order of increasing lmax: