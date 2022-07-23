Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It relies on the magnetic properties of certain nuclei, such as hydrogen-1 (1H), which resonate at specific frequencies when placed in a magnetic field. The frequency of the resonance is directly related to the strength of the magnetic field applied, allowing chemists to infer information about molecular structure and dynamics.