Textbook Question
How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?
a. CH3CH2CH2CH3
b. BrCH2CH2Br
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How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?
a. CH3CH2CH2CH3
b. BrCH2CH2Br
How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the five compounds with molecular formula C6H14?
How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?
e.
f.