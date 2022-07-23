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Ch. 14 - NMR Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 14 - NMR SpectroscopyProblem 2b
Chapter 15, Problem 2b

What strength magnetic field is required when a 500-MHz instrument is used for 1H NMR?

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1
Understand the relationship between the magnetic field strength (B₀) and the resonance frequency (ν) in NMR spectroscopy. The equation is given by: ν = (γ * B₀) / (2π), where γ is the gyromagnetic ratio for the nucleus being studied (for 1H, γ = 2.675 x 10^8 rad T⁻¹ s⁻¹).
Rearrange the equation to solve for the magnetic field strength (B₀): B₀ = (2π * ν) / γ.
Substitute the given resonance frequency (ν = 500 MHz = 500 x 10^6 Hz) into the equation. Ensure the units are consistent.
Use the gyromagnetic ratio for 1H (γ = 2.675 x 10^8 rad T⁻¹ s⁻¹) in the equation.
Perform the calculation to determine the magnetic field strength (B₀) in Tesla (T).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It relies on the magnetic properties of certain nuclei, such as hydrogen-1 (1H), which resonate at specific frequencies when placed in a magnetic field. The frequency of the resonance is directly related to the strength of the magnetic field applied, allowing chemists to infer information about molecular structure and dynamics.
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Larmor Frequency

The Larmor frequency is the frequency at which a nucleus precesses in a magnetic field. It is determined by the equation ω = γB, where ω is the angular frequency, γ is the gyromagnetic ratio specific to the nucleus, and B is the magnetic field strength. For 1H NMR, the Larmor frequency is crucial for determining the required magnetic field strength for a given operating frequency, such as 500 MHz.
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Magnetic Field Strength Calculation

To calculate the magnetic field strength required for a specific NMR frequency, one can rearrange the Larmor equation to B = ω/γ. By substituting the frequency (in radians per second) and the gyromagnetic ratio for hydrogen, one can determine the necessary magnetic field strength. This relationship is fundamental in designing NMR instruments and understanding their operational parameters.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?

a. CH3CH2CH2CH3

b. BrCH2CH2Br

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Textbook Question

How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the five compounds with molecular formula C6H14?

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Textbook Question

How many signals would you expect to see in the 1H NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds?

e.

f.

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