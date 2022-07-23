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Ch. 14 - NMR Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 14 - NMR SpectroscopyProblem 57
Chapter 15, Problem 57

Compound A, with molecular formula C4H9Cl, shows two signals in its 13C NMR spectrum. Compound B, an isomer of compound A, shows four signals, and in the proton-coupled mode, the signal farthest downfield is a doublet. Identify compounds A and B.

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1
Analyze the molecular formula C4H9Cl: This indicates that the compound contains 4 carbons, 9 hydrogens, and 1 chlorine atom. The presence of chlorine suggests the compound is an alkyl halide.
Interpret the 13C NMR data for Compound A: The fact that Compound A shows only two signals in its 13C NMR spectrum implies that it has symmetry, reducing the number of unique carbon environments to two.
Interpret the 13C NMR data for Compound B: Compound B, being an isomer of Compound A, also has the formula C4H9Cl. However, it shows four signals in its 13C NMR spectrum, indicating that all four carbons are in unique environments, meaning it lacks symmetry.
Analyze the proton-coupled 13C NMR data for Compound B: The signal farthest downfield being a doublet suggests that one of the carbons is directly bonded to a single hydrogen atom. This is characteristic of a carbon attached to a chlorine atom (due to the electronegativity of chlorine causing deshielding) and having one hydrogen.
Propose structures for A and B: Based on the symmetry and NMR data, Compound A is likely a symmetrical alkyl chloride, such as tert-butyl chloride (2-chloro-2-methylpropane), which has two unique carbon environments. Compound B, with four unique carbon environments and a downfield doublet, is likely 1-chlorobutane, where the carbon bonded to chlorine has one hydrogen and is deshielded.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

NMR Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It provides information about the number of unique carbon environments in a molecule, as indicated by the number of signals in the 13C NMR spectrum. The position and splitting of these signals can reveal details about the molecular structure, including functional groups and connectivity.
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Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where two or more compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations. In this case, compound A and compound B are isomers of each other, meaning they share the same formula (C4H9Cl) but differ in their connectivity or arrangement of atoms, leading to distinct NMR spectral characteristics.
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Signal Splitting in NMR

In NMR spectroscopy, signal splitting occurs due to the interaction between neighboring hydrogen atoms, known as spin-spin coupling. This results in the appearance of multiple peaks for a single signal, which can provide insight into the number of adjacent protons. For example, a doublet indicates that a proton is coupled to one neighboring proton, which is crucial for deducing the structure of compound B in the given question.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The 1H NMR spectra of three isomers with molecular formula C7H14O are shown here. Which isomer produces which spectrum?

b. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

An alkyl halide reacts with an alkoxide ion to form a compound whose 1H NMR spectrum is shown here. Identify the alkyl halide and the alkoxide ion. (Hint: See Section 9.15.)

<IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Identify each of the following compounds from the 1H NMR data and molecular formula:

c. C5H10O2: a 3H triplet at 1.15 ppm

a 3H triplet at 1.25 ppm

a 2H quartet at 2.33 ppm

a 2H quartet at 4.13 ppm

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Textbook Question

Would it be better to use 1H NMR or 13C NMR spectroscopy to distinguish 1-butene, cis-2-butene, and 2-methylpropene? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

Identify each of the following compounds from the 1H NMR data and molecular formula:

b. C8H9Br: a 3H doublet at 2.01 ppm a 1H quartet at 5.14 ppm

a 5H broad singlet at 7.35 ppm

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Textbook Question

Identify the compound with molecular formula C7H14O that gives the following proton-coupled 13C NMR spectrum:

<IMAGE>

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