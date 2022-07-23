The 1H NMR spectra of three isomers with molecular formula C7H14O are shown here. Which isomer produces which spectrum?
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The 1H NMR spectra of three isomers with molecular formula C7H14O are shown here. Which isomer produces which spectrum?
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An alkyl halide reacts with an alkoxide ion to form a compound whose 1H NMR spectrum is shown here. Identify the alkyl halide and the alkoxide ion. (Hint: See Section 9.15.)
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Identify each of the following compounds from the 1H NMR data and molecular formula:
c. C5H10O2: a 3H triplet at 1.15 ppm
a 3H triplet at 1.25 ppm
a 2H quartet at 2.33 ppm
a 2H quartet at 4.13 ppm
Would it be better to use 1H NMR or 13C NMR spectroscopy to distinguish 1-butene, cis-2-butene, and 2-methylpropene? Explain your answer.
Identify each of the following compounds from the 1H NMR data and molecular formula:
b. C8H9Br: a 3H doublet at 2.01 ppm a 1H quartet at 5.14 ppm
a 5H broad singlet at 7.35 ppm
Identify the compound with molecular formula C7H14O that gives the following proton-coupled 13C NMR spectrum:
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