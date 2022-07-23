Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra.
d. C4H8O2
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Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra.
d. C4H8O2
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The 1H NMR spectra of three isomers with molecular formula C7H14O are shown here. Which isomer produces which spectrum?
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Compound A, with molecular formula C4H9Cl, shows two signals in its 13C NMR spectrum. Compound B, an isomer of compound A, shows four signals, and in the proton-coupled mode, the signal farthest downfield is a doublet. Identify compounds A and B.
Would it be better to use 1H NMR or 13C NMR spectroscopy to distinguish 1-butene, cis-2-butene, and 2-methylpropene? Explain your answer.
Identify the compound with molecular formula C7H14O that gives the following proton-coupled 13C NMR spectrum:
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Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra:
b. C6H12O2
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