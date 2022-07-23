Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra.
d. C4H8O2
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Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra.
d. C4H8O2
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An alkyl halide reacts with an alkoxide ion to form a compound whose 1H NMR spectrum is shown here. Identify the alkyl halide and the alkoxide ion. (Hint: See Section 9.15.)
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Compound A, with molecular formula C4H9Cl, shows two signals in its 13C NMR spectrum. Compound B, an isomer of compound A, shows four signals, and in the proton-coupled mode, the signal farthest downfield is a doublet. Identify compounds A and B.
The 1H NMR spectrum of 2-propen-1-ol is shown here. Indicate the protons in the molecule that are responsible for each of the signals in the spectrum.
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Would it be better to use 1H NMR or 13C NMR spectroscopy to distinguish 1-butene, cis-2-butene, and 2-methylpropene? Explain your answer.
Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra:
b. C6H12O2
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