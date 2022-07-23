Textbook Question
The following 1H NMR spectra are for four compounds, each with molecular formula of C6H12O2. Identify the compounds.
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The following 1H NMR spectra are for four compounds, each with molecular formula of C6H12O2. Identify the compounds.
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Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
d. The proton-coupled 13C NMR spectrum.
Calculate the amount of energy (in calories) required to flip an 1H nucleus in an NMR spectrometer that operates at 300 MHz.
Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
c. The 13C NMR spectrum.
Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its 1H NMR spectrum:
b. C6H12O
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Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
e. The four parts of a DEPT 13C NMR spectrum.