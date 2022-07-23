Electrophilic Addition Mechanism

The electrophilic addition mechanism describes how electrophiles react with alkenes, such as propene, to form more saturated products. In this process, the electrophile (HBr) adds to the sp2 carbon of the alkene, which is more electron-rich. According to Markovnikov's rule, the electrophile will preferentially add to the carbon atom that is bonded to the most hydrogens, leading to the formation of the more stable carbocation intermediate.