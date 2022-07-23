Integration and Multiplicity

Integration in 1H NMR refers to the area under the peaks, which indicates the relative number of protons contributing to each signal. Multiplicity, determined by the splitting of peaks, provides insight into the number of neighboring protons (n+1 rule). For instance, a singlet indicates no neighboring protons, while a doublet suggests one neighboring proton. Together, integration and multiplicity help deduce the connectivity and arrangement of atoms in the molecule.