The following 1H NMR spectra are for four compounds, each with molecular formula of C6H12O2. Identify the compounds.
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The following 1H NMR spectra are for four compounds, each with molecular formula of C6H12O2. Identify the compounds.
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When compound A (C5H12O) is treated with HBr, it forms compound B (C5H11Br). The 1H NMR spectrum of compound A has a 1H singlet, a 3H doublet, a 6H doublet, and two 1H multiplets. The 1H NMR spectrum of compound B has a 6H singlet, a 3H triplet, and a 2H quartet. Identify compounds A and B.
The following 1H NMR spectra are for four compounds, each with molecular formula of C6H12O2. Identify the compounds.
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How can 1H NMR be used to prove that the addition of HBr to propene follows the rule that says that the electrophile adds to the sp2 carbon bonded to the most hydrogens?
Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its 1H NMR spectrum:
b. C6H12O
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Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
e. The four parts of a DEPT 13C NMR spectrum.