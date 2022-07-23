Energy of a Spin Transition

The energy required to flip a nucleus from its lower energy state to a higher energy state in NMR is determined by the relationship between the magnetic field strength and the frequency of the radiation. This energy can be calculated using the formula E = hν, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, and ν is the frequency of the applied electromagnetic radiation. For a 1H nucleus at 300 MHz, this energy corresponds to the energy difference between the two spin states.