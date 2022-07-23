Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - NMR Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 14 - NMR SpectroscopyProblem 78a(4,5,6)
Chapter 15, Problem 78a(4,5,6)

How many signals are produced by each of the following compounds in its
a. 1H NMR spectrum?
4.
5.
6.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the structure of the compound: The molecule is a cyclobutane ring with two chlorine atoms attached. One chlorine is on a wedge (pointing out of the plane), and the other is on a dash (pointing into the plane). This indicates stereochemistry and suggests the molecule is chiral.
Determine the symmetry of the molecule: The presence of two different chlorine atoms on opposite sides of the cyclobutane ring breaks symmetry. This means the hydrogens on the ring are not equivalent and will produce distinct signals in the 1H NMR spectrum.
Identify the unique hydrogen environments: The hydrogens on the cyclobutane ring are in different environments due to the stereochemistry of the chlorine atoms. Each hydrogen will experience a different electronic environment depending on its proximity to the chlorine atoms and the spatial arrangement.
Consider the splitting patterns: Each unique hydrogen environment will produce a signal in the 1H NMR spectrum. The splitting of these signals will depend on the coupling between neighboring hydrogens, which is influenced by the ring strain and stereochemistry.
Count the number of signals: Based on the analysis, determine the number of unique hydrogen environments in the molecule. Each unique environment corresponds to a distinct signal in the 1H NMR spectrum.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

NMR spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It relies on the magnetic properties of certain nuclei, primarily hydrogen (1H), to provide information about the number and environment of hydrogen atoms in a molecule. The resulting spectrum displays signals that correspond to different hydrogen environments, allowing chemists to infer structural details.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:06
General NMR Features

Chemical Shifts

Chemical shifts in NMR spectroscopy refer to the variation in resonance frequency of a nucleus due to its electronic environment. Different functional groups and neighboring atoms can cause shifts in the position of signals on the NMR spectrum. Understanding chemical shifts is crucial for interpreting the spectrum, as they help identify the types of hydrogen atoms present and their relative positions in the molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:44
1H NMR Chemical Shifts

Signal Multiplicity

Signal multiplicity in NMR refers to the splitting of a signal into multiple peaks, which occurs due to spin-spin coupling between neighboring hydrogen atoms. The number of peaks in a signal can provide insight into the number of adjacent hydrogen atoms (n+1 rule). Recognizing the multiplicity of signals is essential for deducing the connectivity and arrangement of atoms within a compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:02
Identifying Proton Signals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many signals are produced by each of the following compounds in its

b. 13C NMR spectrum?

4.

1519
views
Textbook Question

When compound A (C5H12O) is treated with HBr, it forms compound B (C5H11Br). The 1H NMR spectrum of compound A has a 1H singlet, a 3H doublet, a 6H doublet, and two 1H multiplets. The 1H NMR spectrum of compound B has a 6H singlet, a 3H triplet, and a 2H quartet. Identify compounds A and B.

1620
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra:

b.C6H14O

<IMAGE>

1271
views
Textbook Question

Identify the compound with molecular formula C6H10O that gives the following DEPT 13C NMR spectrum:

<IMAGE>

2374
views
Textbook Question

How many signals are produced by each of the following compounds in its

b. 13C NMR spectrum?

6.

1282
views
Textbook Question

How many signals are produced by each of the following compounds in its

b. 13C NMR spectrum?

5.

1137
views