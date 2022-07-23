How many signals are produced by each of the following compounds in its
b. 13C NMR spectrum?
4.
How many signals are produced by each of the following compounds in its
b. 13C NMR spectrum?
4.
When compound A (C5H12O) is treated with HBr, it forms compound B (C5H11Br). The 1H NMR spectrum of compound A has a 1H singlet, a 3H doublet, a 6H doublet, and two 1H multiplets. The 1H NMR spectrum of compound B has a 6H singlet, a 3H triplet, and a 2H quartet. Identify compounds A and B.
Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra:
b.C6H14O
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Identify the compound with molecular formula C6H10O that gives the following DEPT 13C NMR spectrum:
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How many signals are produced by each of the following compounds in its
b. 13C NMR spectrum?
6.
How many signals are produced by each of the following compounds in its
b. 13C NMR spectrum?
5.