Textbook Question
The following 1H NMR spectra are for four compounds, each with molecular formula of C6H12O2. Identify the compounds.
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The following 1H NMR spectra are for four compounds, each with molecular formula of C6H12O2. Identify the compounds.
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How many signals are produced by each of the following compounds in its
a. 1H NMR spectrum?
4.
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6.
The following 1H NMR spectra are for four compounds, each with molecular formula of C6H12O2. Identify the compounds.
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Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra:
b.C6H14O
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Identify the compound with molecular formula C6H10O that gives the following DEPT 13C NMR spectrum:
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Calculate the amount of energy (in calories) required to flip an 1H nucleus in an NMR spectrometer that operates at 300 MHz.