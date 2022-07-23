Step 1: Analyze the molecular formula (C6H14O). The formula indicates the compound contains 6 carbons, 14 hydrogens, and 1 oxygen. Calculate the degree of unsaturation using the formula: \( \text{Degree of Unsaturation} = rac{2C + 2 - H + N - X}{2} \), where \( C \) is the number of carbons, \( H \) is the number of hydrogens, \( N \) is the number of nitrogens, and \( X \) is the number of halogens. For C6H14O, the degree of unsaturation is 0, meaning the compound is fully saturated (no double bonds, triple bonds, or rings).