The 1H NMR spectra of three isomers with molecular formula C7H14O are shown here. Which isomer produces which spectrum?
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The 1H NMR spectra of three isomers with molecular formula C7H14O are shown here. Which isomer produces which spectrum?
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An alkyl halide reacts with an alkoxide ion to form a compound whose 1H NMR spectrum is shown here. Identify the alkyl halide and the alkoxide ion. (Hint: See Section 9.15.)
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Sketch the following spectra that would be obtained for 2-chloroethanol:
a. The 1H NMR spectrum for an anhydrous sample of the alcohol.
The 1H NMR spectrum of 2-propen-1-ol is shown here. Indicate the protons in the molecule that are responsible for each of the signals in the spectrum.
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Draw a splitting diagram for the Hb proton if Jbc = 10 and Jba = 5.
Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra:
b. C6H12O2
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