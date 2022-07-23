An aqueous solution of a primary or secondary amine reacts with an acyl chloride to form an amide as the major product. However, if the amine is tertiary, an amide is not formed. What product is formed? Explain.
a. When a carboxylic acid is dissolved in isotopically labeled water (H2O18) and an acid catalyst is added, the label is incorporated into both oxygens of the acid. Propose a mechanism to account for this.
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Key Concepts
Carboxylic Acid Structure and Reactivity
Isotopic Labeling in Chemical Reactions
Acid-Catalyzed Reactions
a. When a carboxylic acid is dissolved in isotopically labeled water (H2O18) and an acid catalyst is added, the label is incorporated into both oxygens of the acid. Propose a mechanism to account for this.
c. If an ester is dissolved in isotopically labeled water (H2O18) and an acid catalyst is added, where will the label reside in the product?
a. A student did not obtain any ester when he added 2,4,6-trimethylbenzoic acid to an acidic solution of ethanol. Why? (HINT: Build models.)
b. Would he have encountered the same problem if he had tried to synthesize the methyl ester of 4-methylbenzoic acid in the same way?
a. Identify the two products obtained from the following reaction:
Identify the major and minor products of the following reaction:
When a compound with molecular formula C11H14O2 undergoes acid-catalyzed hydrolysis, one of the products that is isolated gives the following 1H NMR spectrum. Identify the compound.