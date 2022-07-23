Acid-Catalyzed Reactions

Acid-catalyzed reactions involve the use of an acid to increase the rate of a chemical reaction, often by protonating a reactant to make it more electrophilic. In the case of carboxylic acids, the addition of an acid catalyst like HCl can facilitate the formation of a more reactive intermediate, allowing for the incorporation of water molecules into the product. This mechanism is essential for understanding how the isotopic label is transferred to the carboxylic acid.