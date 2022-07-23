a. When a carboxylic acid is dissolved in isotopically labeled water (H2O18) and an acid catalyst is added, the label is incorporated into both oxygens of the acid. Propose a mechanism to account for this.
a. When a carboxylic acid is dissolved in isotopically labeled water (H2O18) and an acid catalyst is added, the label is incorporated into both oxygens of the acid. Propose a mechanism to account for this.
c. If an ester is dissolved in isotopically labeled water (H2O18) and an acid catalyst is added, where will the label reside in the product?
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Key Concepts
Carboxylic Acid Reactivity
Mechanism of Acid-Catalyzed Reactions
Isotopic Labeling in Organic Chemistry
An aqueous solution of a primary or secondary amine reacts with an acyl chloride to form an amide as the major product. However, if the amine is tertiary, an amide is not formed. What product is formed? Explain.
a. A student did not obtain any ester when he added 2,4,6-trimethylbenzoic acid to an acidic solution of ethanol. Why? (HINT: Build models.)
b. Would he have encountered the same problem if he had tried to synthesize the methyl ester of 4-methylbenzoic acid in the same way?
a. Identify the two products obtained from the following reaction:
Identify the major and minor products of the following reaction:
When butanoic acid and 18O-labeled methanol react under acidic conditions, what compounds are labeled when the reaction has reached equilibrium?