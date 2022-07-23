Textbook Question
Draw a structure for each of the following:
g. benzoic anhydride
1173
views
Draw a structure for each of the following:
g. benzoic anhydride
Draw a structure for each of the following:
a. N,N-dimethylhexanamide
Draw a structure for each of the following:
j. cycloheptanecarboxylic acid
Draw a structure for each of the following:
c. cyclohexanecarbonyl chloride
k. benzoyl chloride
Draw a structure for each of the following:
b. 3,3-dimethylhexanamide
Draw a structure for each of the following:
i. 3-methylbutanenitrile