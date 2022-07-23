Textbook Question
Draw a structure for each of the following:
g. benzoic anhydride
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Draw a structure for each of the following:
g. benzoic anhydride
How could you synthesize the following compounds starting with a carboxylic acid?
b.
Draw a structure for each of the following:
a. N,N-dimethylhexanamide
Draw a structure for each of the following:
d. propanenitrile
Draw a structure for each of the following:
b. 3,3-dimethylhexanamide
Draw a structure for each of the following:
i. 3-methylbutanenitrile