Textbook Question
How could you synthesize the following compounds starting with a carboxylic acid?
b.
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How could you synthesize the following compounds starting with a carboxylic acid?
b.
Draw a structure for each of the following:
d. propanenitrile
Propose a mechanism for the formation of succinic anhydride from succinic acid in the presence of acetic anhydride at neutral pH.
Draw a structure for each of the following:
c. cyclohexanecarbonyl chloride
k. benzoyl chloride
Draw a structure for each of the following:
b. 3,3-dimethylhexanamide
How does acetic anhydride make it easier to form the anhydride?