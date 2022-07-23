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Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 48a
Chapter 16, Problem 48a

Draw a structure for each of the following:
a. N,N-dimethylhexanamide

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the name of the compound. The name 'N,N-dimethylhexanamide' indicates that the compound is an amide (contains a -CONH- group) with a hexane backbone (6 carbon atoms in the main chain). The 'N,N-dimethyl' prefix means there are two methyl groups attached to the nitrogen atom of the amide group.
Step 2: Start by drawing the hexane backbone. Hexane is a straight-chain alkane with six carbon atoms connected by single bonds. Represent this as CH3-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH3.
Step 3: Identify the amide functional group. Replace the terminal hydrogen atom of one of the carbons in the hexane chain with a -CONH- group. This creates the amide functional group.
Step 4: Add the N,N-dimethyl substituents. Attach two methyl groups (-CH3) to the nitrogen atom of the amide group. This completes the 'N,N-dimethyl' part of the name.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that all valencies are satisfied, and the structure matches the IUPAC name 'N,N-dimethylhexanamide'. The final structure should have a hexane chain with a -CON(CH3)2 group attached to one end.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amides

Amides are organic compounds derived from carboxylic acids where the hydroxyl group is replaced by an amine group. They have the general structure R1R2N-C(=O)-R3, where R1, R2, and R3 can be hydrogen or hydrocarbon chains. Amides are important in organic chemistry due to their presence in proteins and their use in various synthetic processes.
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N,N-Dimethyl Substitution

N,N-Dimethyl substitution refers to the presence of two methyl groups attached to the nitrogen atom of an amide. This substitution affects the physical and chemical properties of the amide, such as its boiling point and solubility. Understanding this substitution is crucial for accurately drawing the structure of N,N-dimethylhexanamide.
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Hexanamide Structure

Hexanamide is an amide derived from hexanoic acid, which has a six-carbon chain. The structure of hexanamide includes a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to a nitrogen atom, which is further bonded to the hexyl chain. Recognizing the carbon chain length and the functional groups involved is essential for correctly constructing the molecular structure of N,N-dimethylhexanamide.
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Related Practice
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b.

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How does acetic anhydride make it easier to form the anhydride?

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