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Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 3f
Chapter 16, Problem 3f

Draw the structure for each of the following:
f. β-bromobutyramide

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Break down the name 'β-bromobutyramide' into its components. The 'butyramide' part indicates that the compound is derived from butyric acid (a four-carbon carboxylic acid) where the -COOH group is replaced by a -CONH2 group, forming an amide.
Step 2: Identify the 'β-bromo' prefix. The 'β' position refers to the second carbon atom in the chain, starting from the carbonyl carbon (C=O) as the reference point. A bromine atom is attached to this β-carbon.
Step 3: Draw the backbone of the molecule. Start with a four-carbon chain (butane) and add the amide functional group (-CONH2) at the terminal carbon (C1).
Step 4: Place the bromine atom on the β-carbon (C3) of the chain. Ensure that the numbering starts from the carbonyl carbon to correctly position the bromine.
Step 5: Verify the structure by checking that all carbons have the correct number of bonds (four for each carbon) and that the functional groups and substituents are correctly placed as per the IUPAC name.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of β-bromobutyramide, the key functional groups include the amide group (-C(=O)NH2) and the bromine atom, which influences the reactivity and properties of the compound.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming organic chemical compounds. Understanding the rules of IUPAC naming is essential for constructing the correct structure of β-bromobutyramide, as it indicates the position of the bromine substituent and the amide functional group on the butyric acid backbone.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. For β-bromobutyramide, recognizing the stereochemical implications of the bromine atom's position relative to the amide group is crucial for accurately depicting its three-dimensional structure.
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