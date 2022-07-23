Textbook Question
Draw the structure for each of the following:
h. cyclohexanecarbonyl chloride
594
views
Draw the structure for each of the following:
h. cyclohexanecarbonyl chloride
Draw the structure for each of the following:
b. γ-caprolactam
Draw the structure for each of the following:
e. γ-methylcaproic acid
Draw the structure for each of the following:
a. phenyl acetate
Draw the structure for each of the following:
i. α-chlorovaleric acid
Draw the structure for each of the following:
g. ethyl 2-chloropentanoate