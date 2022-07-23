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Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 3h
Chapter 16, Problem 3h

Draw the structure for each of the following:
h. cyclohexanecarbonyl chloride

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the name 'cyclohexanecarbonyl chloride'. It consists of two main parts: 'cyclohexane' and 'carbonyl chloride'. Cyclohexane is a six-membered ring of carbon atoms, and 'carbonyl chloride' refers to a functional group containing a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O) and single-bonded to a chlorine atom (Cl).
Step 2: Start by drawing the cyclohexane ring. Represent it as a hexagon, where each vertex corresponds to a carbon atom. Ensure that all bonds are single bonds, as cyclohexane is a saturated hydrocarbon.
Step 3: Identify the position where the carbonyl chloride group will be attached. In this case, the carbonyl chloride group is directly attached to one of the carbon atoms in the cyclohexane ring.
Step 4: Attach the carbonyl chloride group to the cyclohexane ring. To do this, draw a carbon atom bonded to one of the carbons in the cyclohexane ring. This carbon atom should also be double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O) and single-bonded to a chlorine atom (Cl).
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that the cyclohexane ring remains intact, and the carbonyl chloride group is correctly attached with the appropriate bonds (C=O and C-Cl). Double-check that all atoms have the correct number of bonds to satisfy their valency.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclohexanecarbonyl Chloride Structure

Cyclohexanecarbonyl chloride is an acyl chloride derived from cyclohexanecarboxylic acid. Its structure features a cyclohexane ring attached to a carbonyl group (C=O) and a chlorine atom (Cl) bonded to the carbon of the carbonyl. Understanding how to draw this compound requires knowledge of functional groups and the ability to represent cyclic structures.
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Functional Groups in Organic Chemistry

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of cyclohexanecarbonyl chloride, the carbonyl (C=O) and the acyl chloride (C=O with Cl) are key functional groups that influence the compound's reactivity and properties. Recognizing these groups is essential for predicting behavior in chemical reactions.
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Drawing Organic Structures

Drawing organic structures involves representing atoms, bonds, and functional groups in a clear and systematic way. This includes using line-angle formulas for simplicity, where lines represent bonds and vertices represent carbon atoms. Mastery of this skill is crucial for visualizing molecular geometry and understanding the spatial arrangement of atoms in compounds like cyclohexanecarbonyl chloride.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

e. γ-methylcaproic acid

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Textbook Question

Which is longer, the carbon–oxygen single bond in a carboxylic acid or the carbon–oxygen bond in an alcohol? Why?

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Draw the structure for each of the following:

f. β-bromobutyramide

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Draw the structure for each of the following:

i. α-chlorovaleric acid

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

g. ethyl 2-chloropentanoate

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Textbook Question

There are three carbon–oxygen bonds in methyl acetate.

a. What are their relative bond lengths?

b. What are the relative infrared (IR) stretching frequencies of these bonds?

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