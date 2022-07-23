Textbook Question
Draw the structure for each of the following:
e. γ-methylcaproic acid
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Draw the structure for each of the following:
e. γ-methylcaproic acid
Which is longer, the carbon–oxygen single bond in a carboxylic acid or the carbon–oxygen bond in an alcohol? Why?
Draw the structure for each of the following:
f. β-bromobutyramide
Draw the structure for each of the following:
i. α-chlorovaleric acid
Draw the structure for each of the following:
g. ethyl 2-chloropentanoate
There are three carbon–oxygen bonds in methyl acetate.
a. What are their relative bond lengths?
b. What are the relative infrared (IR) stretching frequencies of these bonds?