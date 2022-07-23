Textbook Question
Draw the structure for each of the following:
h. cyclohexanecarbonyl chloride
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Draw the structure for each of the following:
h. cyclohexanecarbonyl chloride
What reagent should be used to carry out the following reaction?
Draw the structure for each of the following:
i. α-chlorovaleric acid
Draw the structure for each of the following:
g. ethyl 2-chloropentanoate
There are three carbon–oxygen bonds in methyl acetate.
a. What are their relative bond lengths?
b. What are the relative infrared (IR) stretching frequencies of these bonds?
Which is a correct statement?
A. The delocalization energy of an ester is about 18 kcal/mol, and the delocalization energy of an amide is about 10 kcal/mol.
B. The delocalization energy of an ester is about 10 kcal/mol, and the delocalization energy of an amide is about 18 kcal/mol.