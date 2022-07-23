Textbook Question
What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
g. excess benzylamine
h. 4-chlorophenol
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What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
g. excess benzylamine
h. 4-chlorophenol
What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
a. sodium acetate
b. water
What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
i. isopropyl alcohol
Name the following:
f.
Name the following:
e.
What compounds are formed from the reaction of benzoyl chloride with the following reagents?
f. cyclohexanol