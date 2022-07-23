Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution

Nucleophilic acyl substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon of an acyl compound, leading to the substitution of a leaving group. In the case of benzoyl chloride reacting with aqueous NaOH, hydroxide ions act as the nucleophile, resulting in the formation of benzoic acid. This mechanism is essential for understanding how acyl chlorides react with various nucleophiles.