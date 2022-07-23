Textbook Question
An aqueous solution of a primary or secondary amine reacts with an acyl chloride to form an amide as the major product. However, if the amine is tertiary, an amide is not formed. What product is formed? Explain.
1538
views
An aqueous solution of a primary or secondary amine reacts with an acyl chloride to form an amide as the major product. However, if the amine is tertiary, an amide is not formed. What product is formed? Explain.
What are the products of the following reactions?
g.
h.
Phosgene (COCl2) was used as a poison gas in World War I. What product would be formed from the reaction of phosgene with each of the following reagents?
c. excess propylamine
d. excess water
a. Identify the two products obtained from the following reaction:
When butanoic acid and 18O-labeled methanol react under acidic conditions, what compounds are labeled when the reaction has reached equilibrium?
What are the products of the following reactions?
i.
j.