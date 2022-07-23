Textbook Question
Phosgene (COCl2) was used as a poison gas in World War I. What product would be formed from the reaction of phosgene with each of the following reagents?
c. excess propylamine
d. excess water
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Phosgene (COCl2) was used as a poison gas in World War I. What product would be formed from the reaction of phosgene with each of the following reagents?
c. excess propylamine
d. excess water
When a student treated butanedioic acid with thionyl chloride, she was surprised to find that the product she obtained was an anhydride rather than an acyl chloride. Propose a mechanism to explain why she obtained an anhydride.
What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
b.
What are the products of the following reactions?
i.
j.
What are the products of the following reactions?
d.