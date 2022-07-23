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Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 68g,h
Chapter 16, Problem 68g,h

What are the products of the following reactions?
g. Chemical reaction diagram showing reactants and products, including a carbon chain and methanol with a reaction arrow.
h. Chemical structures illustrating elimination reactions with reactants and products labeled, including a heat symbol.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: For reaction (g), recognize that CH3OH (methanol) is in excess and CH3O- (methoxide ion) is present. This suggests a nucleophilic substitution or esterification reaction. Analyze the structure of the starting material to determine the reactive sites.
Step 2: Identify the functional groups in the starting material. If the starting material contains a leaving group (e.g., halide or tosylate), methoxide ion (CH3O-) will act as a nucleophile and replace the leaving group. If the starting material contains a carbonyl group, methanol may react to form an ester.
Step 3: Write the mechanism for the reaction. For nucleophilic substitution, show the attack of CH3O- on the electrophilic carbon attached to the leaving group, followed by the departure of the leaving group. For esterification, show the reaction of methanol with the carbonyl group, forming an ester and releasing a byproduct (e.g., water).
Step 4: For reaction (h), recognize that (CH3C=O)2O is acetic anhydride. Heating (Δ) acetic anhydride typically leads to its reaction with nucleophiles or decomposition. Analyze the conditions to predict the products.
Step 5: Write the mechanism for the reaction of acetic anhydride under heat. If no nucleophile is present, acetic anhydride may decompose into acetic acid and ketene. If a nucleophile is present, acetic anhydride may react to form an ester or amide, depending on the nucleophile.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile, such as methanol (CH3OH), attacks an electrophilic carbon atom, resulting in the replacement of a leaving group. In the given reaction, methanol acts as a nucleophile, forming a methoxy group (CH3O-) as a product when it reacts with an appropriate electrophile.
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Acid Anhydrides

Acid anhydrides, like (CH3C=O)2O, are compounds formed from two acyl groups and are reactive intermediates in organic synthesis. When heated (Δ), they can undergo reactions such as hydrolysis or nucleophilic acyl substitution, leading to the formation of carboxylic acids or esters, depending on the nucleophile involved.
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Reaction Conditions

Reaction conditions, including temperature, solvent, and the presence of catalysts, significantly influence the outcome of organic reactions. For instance, the use of excess methanol and heat in the reactions can drive the formation of specific products, such as esters or ethers, by favoring the nucleophilic attack and stabilizing the transition states.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Phosgene (COCl2) was used as a poison gas in World War I. What product would be formed from the reaction of phosgene with each of the ­following reagents?

c. excess propylamine

d. excess water

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Textbook Question

When a student treated butanedioic acid with thionyl chloride, she was surprised to find that the product she obtained was an anhydride rather than an acyl chloride. Propose a mechanism to explain why she obtained an anhydride.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

c.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

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b.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

i.

j.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

d.

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